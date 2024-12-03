Derby in December at the Kentucky Derby Museum

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Derby in December at the Kentucky Derby Museum

We’re adding a touch of Derby spirit to the winter season, and you’re invited!

We're excited to bring you a FULL day of Derby-themed festivities in partnership with the Kentucky Derby Festival and Churchill Downs. Join us for the 2nd Annual Derby in December at the Kentucky Derby Museum! This winter celebration captures the excitement of Derby Day with FREE admission, special activities, and Derby fun. Experience the magic of the Derby season in December!

For more information call 502-992-5915 or visit derbymuseum.org/derbyindecember.html

