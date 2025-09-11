Derek Wang in Concert in Maysville
Historic Downtown Maysville Market & Second Streets, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
The John W. McNeill III Memorial Performance Series welcomes Derek Wang
Derek Wang, a Franz Liszt International Piano Competition Award Winner, performs in an intimate theater setting at the historic Washington Opera House in Maysville, KY. Tickets purchased at the door. $15 adult, $10 senior, students are free. Thursday, Sept. 11, 7pm.
For more information call 606) 564-3666.