VIRTUAL------ Designing Women

Filson Friday - Designing Women Presenter Jana Meyer

The Filson’s Women at Work exhibition includes six dresses fashioned by four local designers in the 19th and early 20th centuries. At the time, dressmaking was a popular career choice for women entering the workplace. Many women found employment in the Ohio Valley’s apparel industry. The work required skill and creativity as garments were made by hand. Dressmakers often commanded considerable wealth and independence as owners of their own establishments. Who were the women who designed the dresses in the Filson’s exhibit? And who were the women who wore them? This lecture will explore the stories behind the dresses on display.

Jana Meyer is an Associate Curator of Collections at the Filson Historical Society. She received a degree in History from the University of Louisville, as well as a master's degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Kentucky.

This event will be broadcast live online via Zoom, the cloud-based video conferencing provider, free of charge for the public.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org