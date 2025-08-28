Developing Trail of Tears Interpretation at Land Between the Lakes

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Developing Trail of Tears Interpretation at Land Between the Lakes

led by Christopher Thornock, Archaeologist & Tribal LiaisonThursday August 28, 20255:30 -6:30 PM.A collaborative effort is taking place between the Forest Service, the Tribes, and National Park Service, to create six interpretive locations at Land Between the Lakes to tell the story of these journeys.

