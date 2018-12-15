Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at Waveland

Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’

Relive Christmas of the past with scenes from the Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol” at Waveland State Historic Site. Since this Christmas classic was written in 1843, it only seems fitting to celebrate Christmas of the past in a historic home that was built in the same time period. Follow from room–to-room as the drama plays out right in front of you. A magical Christmas experience!

Performance Schedule:

November 30– 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

December 1 and 2 - 4pm., 5:30pm and 7:30pm

December 7 – 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

December 8th and 9th – 4pm., 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

December 14th – 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

December 15 and 16- 4pm., 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

Pre-paid reservations are required. Reservations will begin Oct 1st.

Call: 859-272-3611 to reserve your tickets $20.00 Adults, $10.00 Children

Tickets will be picked up at cabin gift shop on day of your show… be sure to allow time to shop in our cabin for unique gifts !

For more information call (859) 272-3611or visit parks.ky.gov