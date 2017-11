Dinner With Santa at Lake Barkley State Resort Park

Enjoy a meal with Santa at Lake Barkley State Resort Park from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 1. Fried chicken, ham, lasagna, vegetables and dessert. Get your child’s photo with Santa, too! The adult price is $8.50 and children are $5.50.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov or call 270-924-1131