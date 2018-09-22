Dinner on the River

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

Dinner on the River

6-10pm • Audubon Mill Park

Our signature fundraiser, Dinner on the River features live music, a cash bar, and a customized dinner menu of choice provided by local restaurants.

For more information visit downtownhenderson.org

