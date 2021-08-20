Dinner with the Hummingbirds at Woodlands Nature Station

Dinner with the Hummingbirds

6-8pm | Nature Station | $30 per person

It's hummingbird time at Nature Station! What better way to celebrate than to enjoy a catered meal prepared just for you in our beautiful backyard as ruby-throated hummingbirds fill the air! Reservation and full deposit required. Call 270-924-2020 to reserve your space

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us