Dinner with the Hummingbirds at Woodlands Nature Station
Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between The Lakes 3146 Silver Trail Rd., Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211
6-8pm | Nature Station | $30 per person
It's hummingbird time at Nature Station! What better way to celebrate than to enjoy a catered meal prepared just for you in our beautiful backyard as ruby-throated hummingbirds fill the air! Reservation and full deposit required. Call 270-924-2020 to reserve your space
For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us