Dinosaur Adventure at Owensboro Convention Center

Dinosaur Adventure is an all new, one of a kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars. Learn about the most popular dinosaurs -Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Diplodocus, Velociraptor, and explore recent finds with exciting discoveries!

As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of activities: fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur, and more! The whole family will also be amused by our live entertainment, a walking dinosaur show, and a baby dinosaur meet & greet.

Event is a walk at your own pace. Live stage shows happen throughout the day. We recommend 2-3 hours to fully enjoy the event.

Hours Sunday, March 29 are 9am to 7pm.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com