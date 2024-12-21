Dinosaur Adventure at Owensboro Convention Center
to
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Dinosaur Adventure at Owensboro Convention Center
Step into the world of prehistoric giants at Dinosaur Adventure, a unique exhibit showcasing life-sized, realistic dinosaurs that move and roar just like the real thing!
For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com
Info
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301