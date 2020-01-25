Dinosaur World Live at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Dinosaur World Live at Lexington Opera House

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family.

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

A special meet and greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure, live on stage.

For more information call  (859) 233-4567  or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
