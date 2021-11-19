Dirk Powell and Friends In Concert at the Norton Center

Dirk Powell has become one of the preeminent traditional American musicians of his generation. Together with Nokosee Fields, they are a hard driving, exciting testament to the power of the living old-time music tradition. From learning banjo and fiddle at the feet of his grandfather in Eastern Kentucky, through founding the Louisiana Cajun group Balfa Toujours, to extensive performing, recording, and film work with Jack White, Joan Baez, Eric Clapton, Sting, Loretta Lynn, and Spike Lee, Powell has arrived at a place all his own—one where tradition, inspiration, and innovation meet without borders.

After years of learning and performing classical and early music, Native American musician Nokosee Fields turned his attention to various forms of traditional American music, performing, teaching, and touring professionally. He recently won the prestigious Clifftop Old Time fiddle competition and is the current reigning champion. As a teacher, he has been involved with Dancing with the Spirit—an Alaska-based youth and community music program that aims to re-inspire fiddle and dance traditions in indigenous communities throughout the region.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com