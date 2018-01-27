Dirty Dancing at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

EVENT TIMES:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26; 8:00PM

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27; 2:00PM & 8:00PM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28; 1:00PM & 6:30PM

DIRTY DANCING – THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE is an unprecedented live experience, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance and sensational dancing.

Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives. Featuring the hit songs, “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and the heart-stopping “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” London’s Sunday Express says, “This crowd-pleasing stage adaptation hits the jackpot!”

Don’t miss your chance to see this record-breaking live theatre sensation. You’ll have the time of your life!

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

