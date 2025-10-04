× Expand Disc Golf Putting Night Disc Golf Putting Night

Disc Golf Putting Night at Tradewater Brewing

Get ready for an exciting evening of putting! Join us for a fun, laid-back Disc Golf Putting Night as we celebrate the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship weekend.

Entry Fee: $20

Format: Random Draw Teams

Scoring: Cornhole style

Schedule:

Sign-ups: 5:30 PM – 6:15 PM

Team Draw: 6:20 PM

Start: 6:30 PM

For more information call (270) 807-0493 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Buy-In:

$20 (price includes a beer for attendees 21+)

$15 for under 21 participants

$10 of Buy-In goes towards winning payout! The more teams, the bigger the pot!

Standard Cornhole Scoring. Enjoy great company, good beer, and an exciting evening of putting skills to the test. Don’t miss it!

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-timer, this is your chance to enjoy some friendly competition, great company, and tasty brews. Grab your friends, bring your A-game, and let’s make this a night to remember! See you for a beer

