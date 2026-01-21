Disc Golf Putting Night at Tradewater Brewing
Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Get ready for an exciting evening of putting! Join us for a fun, laid-back Disc Golf Putting Night!
📅 Date: Friday, February 27th
💵 Entry Fee: $5
🔀 Format: Random Draw Teams
🏆 Scoring: Cornhole style
Schedule:
📝 Sign-ups: 5:30 PM – 6:15 PM
👫 Team Draw: 6:20 PM
⏰ Start: 6:30 PM
💰 Buy-In:
$5
100% of Buy-In goes towards winning payout! The more teams, the bigger the pot!
📏 Standard Cornhole Scoring
Enjoy great company, good beer, and an exciting evening of putting skills to the test. Don’t miss it! 🍺🎉
👉 Mark your calendars and grab your spot early!
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-timer, this is your chance to enjoy some friendly competition, great company, and tasty brews. Grab your friends, bring your A-game, and let’s make this a night to remember! See you for a beer!
For more information call (270) 807-0493 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com