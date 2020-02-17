Discover a New Hobby: The History of Coins

Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

 Coins have been around for thousands of years. Brad Karoleff , an owner of Coins Plus in Florence and Cincinnati and collector of coins for over 50 years, will discuss the history of coins in a way that all levels of coin enthusiasts will appreciate! Immediately following the presentation, have your own special coin assessed by the expert.

For more information call (859) 342-2665 or visit boone.libnet.info/events

