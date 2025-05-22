Discover the World of Owls
Discover the World of Owls
Thursday May 22, 2025 led by Shannon Brockway Naturalist with the Woodlands Nature Station5:30 -6:30 PMMeet live owls as you learn the natural history of our native species and learn to identify signs and sounds of owls in your own local woods!
All programs are free and open to the public
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
