Discover the World of Owls

Thursday May 22, 2025 led by Shannon Brockway Naturalist with the Woodlands Nature Station5:30 -6:30 PMMeet live owls as you learn the natural history of our native species and learn to identify signs and sounds of owls in your own local woods!

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net