McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Discover the World of Owls at McCracken County Library
101 Series Discover the World of Owls led by Shannon Brockway Naturalist with the Woodlands Nature Station
Thursday February 20, 20255:30 -6:30 PM
Meet live owls as you learn the natural history of our native species
All programs are free and open to the public
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
