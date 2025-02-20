Discover the World of Owls at McCracken County Library

101 Series Discover the World of Owls led by Shannon Brockway Naturalist with the Woodlands Nature Station

Thursday February 20, 20255:30 -6:30 PM

Meet live owls as you learn the natural history of our native species

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net