McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Discover the World of Owls at McCracken County Library

 101 Series Discover the World of Owls led by Shannon Brockway Naturalist with the Woodlands Nature Station

Thursday February 20, 20255:30 -6:30 PM

Meet live owls as you learn the natural history of our native species

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
