Discovery Days at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Join us for two days of discovery at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site! On Saturday June 13th and July 18th from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. there will be lots to explore including the Ice Age, Native American culture, pioneer life, birds of prey, atlatl and tomahawk throwing, pottery demonstrations, backyard bass, crafts, and much more. Activities will vary on the two dates. The discovery area will be located just outside the Museum. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov