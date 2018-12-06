Discovery Night: Festivals Around the World at the Living Arts and Science Center

Join us for a festive evening of rich, cultural celebration as we explore winter festivals across the globe! Special guests will include members of the Japanese American Society of Kentucky, Casa de la Cultura, the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, dancers from India, and more! Enjoy the art of culture – from colorful costumes and music to traditional dances and demonstrations – you won’t want to miss this festive celebration!

$2 per person suggested donation.

Date: Thursday, December 6, 2018

Time: 6-8pm

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org