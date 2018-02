Discovery Night: Mammal Skull Mystery!

Solve the Mammal Skull Mystery by investigating a variety of real mammal skulls from armadillos, beavers, horses, deer, badgers, and more with University of Kentucky Biology professor, Dr. James Krupa! Enjoy examining and touching real animal bones during this evening of comparative anatomy fun!

$2

Date: Thursday, March 1, 2018

Time: 6pm-8pm

