Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center
Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky
Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center
The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd
Discover something new at Discovery Saturday!
$5 General Admission includes…
Art Exhibitions | Jim Brancaccio: Worlds Within in the Kinkead Gallery; Cricket Press, John Lackey, and Robert Beatty: Gig Posters and Music Ephemera in the Glo and Atrium Galleries; The Horse in the Atrium Gallery
Marksbury Discovery Gallery | Expedition Odyssey: Exploring Extreme Habitats
Farish Planetarium | Cosmic Origins: Spectrograph | 11:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM
Moosnick Maker’s Space | Science Of Sound
Make a musical instrument, tell secrets through the whisper tube, or make music with singing rods. By the time you’re done, everything will be music to your ears!
Family Workshop: Make Your Own Instrument | 10:30 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM
Build an instrument out of recycled materials then create your own sweet music.
The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd
859.252.5222
For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org