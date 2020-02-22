Discovery Saturday at Living Arts and Science Center

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

Discover something new at Discovery Saturday!

$5 General Admission includes…

Art Exhibitions | Jim Brancaccio: Worlds Within in the Kinkead Gallery; Cricket Press, John Lackey, and Robert Beatty: Gig Posters and Music Ephemera in the Glo and Atrium Galleries; The Horse in the Atrium Gallery

Marksbury Discovery Gallery | Expedition Odyssey: Exploring Extreme Habitats

Farish Planetarium | Cosmic Origins: Spectrograph | 11:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM

Moosnick Maker’s Space | Science Of Sound

Make a musical instrument, tell secrets through the whisper tube, or make music with singing rods. By the time you’re done, everything will be music to your ears!

Family Workshop: Make Your Own Instrument | 10:30 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM

Build an instrument out of recycled materials then create your own sweet music.

