Discovery Saturday at the Living Arts and Science Center

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

Marksbury Discovery Exhibit | Catching the Wind: the Nature + Science of Flight

Art Galleries | 10th Annual Youth Arts Council Exhibition in the Kinkead Gallery; Lennon Michalski: Pulp Abstraction in the Glo Gallery; Kentucky Wildlife Exhibition in the Atrium Gallery

Maker’s Space | Animalpalooza: Make balance birds, rep-twirls, and jumping frogs. Join our animal experts and learn about the critters that call the LASC home. Check out Michelangelo the musk turtle or watch the Axolotl glow. See more native animals in the Kentucky Wildlife exhibit on display in the Atrium Gallery.

Planetarium | 11am: One World, One Sky with Big Bird & Friends; 12:15pm + 1:15pm: Habitat Earth

(included with admission)

Add an AM or PM workshop ($10 per person, includes admission):

These workshops are designed to be enjoyed together with friends and family of all ages. Workshops are led by teaching artists or science educators.

AM Workshop 10:30 – noon | Curious World of Pollinators with Heather Donlan |

Create a pollinator-friendly flower pot. We will highlight why insects are important to our environment, what they mean to our ecosystem, and how they benefit your backyard. Decorate terra cotta or recycled can pots with a dripping paint technique. Once the pots are dry add soil and native seeds to develop the pollinator population in your backyard.

PM Workshop 1:00 – 2:30 | Indigo Dyeing with Mary Nehring | REGISTER HERE

Indigo dye is produced from the leaves of the indigo plant, grown all over the world. Dye a single piece of natural fiber. It can be a scarf, a fat quarter of fabric, a pair of socks, or a t-shirt made of cotton, bamboo rayon, linen, or silk which you bring.

Pre-registration is suggested. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org