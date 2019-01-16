Discussion of Hip-Hop at UofL

University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292

 Can people better understand black culture by listening to hip-hop music?

A Jan. 16 talk at the University of Louisville, “How Hip-Hop Taught A Kid From Kentucky What An Ally Should Be,” will examine that question and discuss how people of every skin color can support racial justice.

The talk will be a co-presentation by Mickey Hess and Kaila Story. The free, public event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Activities Center’s Multipurpose Room, Belknap Campus, and will include food and refreshments before the program begins.

Hess is a UofL alumnus who teaches English at Rider University. He is author of the recently released book, “A Guest in the House of Hip-Hop: How Rap Music Taught a Kid from Kentucky What a White Ally Should Be,” and has written four other books on hip-hop.

Story is an associate professor of women's and gender studies in UofL’s College of Arts and Sciences and co-hosts the podcast “Strange Fruit: Musings on Politics, Pop Culture and Black Gay Life.” She has a joint appointment in Pan-African studies and holds the Audre Lorde Chair in Race, Class, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

The university’s Honors Student Council, Engage Lead Serve Board, MLK Scholars Society and University Libraries are hosting the presentation.

For more details, contact Luke Buckman at 502-852-4666.

