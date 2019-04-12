Disney & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville North Hopkins High School’s Production of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Friday, April 12, 2019 ∙ 7 P.M. ∙ Saturday, April 13, 2019 ∙ 2 & 7 P.M.

Tickets: $12 (All Students Half-Price)

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-824-8650
