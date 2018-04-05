Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center

Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart is bringing Disney•Pixar’s record-breaking animated feature Finding Dory to the ice for the first time in this live production produced by Feld Entertainment. The ice skating extravaganza featuring Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out, Disney’s Frozen and other beloved Disney stories visits Louisville from April 5 to 8 for five performances at KFC Yum! Center.

Date and Time of Performances at KFC Yum! Center:

Thursday, April 5 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 6 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 8 – 1:00 p.m.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com