Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center

Google Calendar - Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-05 00:00:00

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center

Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart is bringing Disney•Pixar’s record-breaking animated feature Finding Dory to the ice for the first time in this live production produced by Feld Entertainment. The ice skating extravaganza featuring Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out, Disney’s Frozen and other beloved Disney stories visits Louisville from April 5 to 8 for five performances at KFC Yum! Center.

Date and Time of Performances at KFC Yum! Center:

  • Thursday, April 5 – 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, April 6 – 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 7 – 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 7 – 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 8 – 1:00 p.m.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com

Info
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-05 00:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

February 6, 2018

Wednesday

February 7, 2018

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Monday

February 12, 2018

Submit Yours