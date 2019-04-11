Disney On Ice presents Frozen at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Disney On Ice presents Frozen at Rupp Arena

 Discover the full story of Disney's Frozen like never before at Disney On Ice presents Frozen! Be a part of Anna's adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. Join Olaf, Kristoff and Sven as they encounter wintry conditions and mystical trolls in a race to bring back summer. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, your whole family will sing along to unforgettable music and be delighted with special appearances by the Disney Princesses, Woody, Buzz, Dory and more. Experience magic at every turn and create memories to last a lifetime at Disney On Ice presents Frozen - the show worth melting for! *Note: Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years & older.

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
