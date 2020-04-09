Disney on Ice Worlds of Enchantment Coming to KFC Yum! Center

Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories when Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to your hometown! This one-of-a-kind production visits Louisville from April 9 to April 12 for five performances at the KFC Yum! Center.Tickets go on sale October 29 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or the KFC Yum! Center box office. Tickets are affordably priced for the whole family with seats starting at just $18 each.

Get ready to enter a dazzling world of Disney magic, live on ice where Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney and Pixar Cars perform high-speed stunts and race across the ice like you’ve never seen before! Be amazed and join Ariel as she dives into the underwater kingdom of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Cheer on Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and other favorites from the Toy Story gang as they try and escape from Sunnyside Daycare in one of their most daring adventures ever from Disney and Pixar Toy Story 3 – proving that the toys are back in town! Plus, enter the world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa from the Academy Award®-winning and number one animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen. Join Anna as she embarks on an epic journey with the hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff to find her sister, the magical Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

From wheels to waves, royal realms to infinity and beyond, see some of your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.

Dates and Times of Performances:

April 9 @ 7 p.m.

April 10 @ 7 p.m.

April 11 @ 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

April 12 @ 2 p.m

For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com