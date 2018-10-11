Disney's Aladdin at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Disney's Aladdin at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Discover a whole new world at Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King  comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin  is “exactly what you wished for!"

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
