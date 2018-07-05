Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Woodland Park

This "tale as old as time" tells the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Disney's Beauty and the Beast offers a great opportunity to bring the entire community together for family theatre at its best!

Performances on Friday, July 13, Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15 will feature American Sign Language interpreters for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Thursday, July 5-Sunday, July 8, Thursday, July 12-Sunday, July 15 & Thursday, July 19-Sunday, July 22 | 7:30PM

Woodland Park | 601 E High St

$15 | $20 with chair rental BUY NOW

$10 children's tickets available at the gate only

For more information call (859) 935.1564 or visit MyKCT.org