Disney's Beauty and the Beast

to Google Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2017-12-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2017-12-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2017-12-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2017-12-02 19:30:00

Northern Kentucky Univeristy 1 Louie B Nunn Drive , Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Based on the Academy-Award winning animated feature, Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST brings to life the characters, story, and songs that have made the musical an international sensation. The classic story follows Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a prince trapped in a spell. When the Beast takes her father captive, Belle trades her own freedom for his release, and begins a life-changing adventure that ultimately brings an incredible transformation for all. Teaching a beautiful lesson about the way we look at others, and ourselves, this “tale as old as time” promises to enchant audience members of all ages.

     Dec 1–10 | Th-Sa 7:30p, Sa-Su 2p | Corbett Theatre

For more information visit artscience.nku.edu

Info
Northern Kentucky Univeristy 1 Louie B Nunn Drive , Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2017-12-02 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2017-12-02 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2017-12-02 19:30:00 iCalendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2017-12-02 19:30:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

November 6, 2017

Tuesday

November 7, 2017

Wednesday

November 8, 2017

Thursday

November 9, 2017

Friday

November 10, 2017

Saturday

November 11, 2017

Sunday

November 12, 2017

Submit Yours