Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Based on the Academy-Award winning animated feature, Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST brings to life the characters, story, and songs that have made the musical an international sensation. The classic story follows Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a prince trapped in a spell. When the Beast takes her father captive, Belle trades her own freedom for his release, and begins a life-changing adventure that ultimately brings an incredible transformation for all. Teaching a beautiful lesson about the way we look at others, and ourselves, this “tale as old as time” promises to enchant audience members of all ages.

Dec 1–10 | Th-Sa 7:30p, Sa-Su 2p | Corbett Theatre

For more information visit artscience.nku.edu