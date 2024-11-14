Disney's Frozen Kids at Market House Theatre

MUSIC & LYRICS BY KRISTEN ANDERSON-LOPEZ AND ROBERT LOPEZBOOK BY JENNIFER LEEBASED ON THE DISNEY FILM WRITTEN BY JENNIFER LEE AND DIRECTED BY CHRIS BUCK AND JENNIFER LEEYou’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the celebrated animated film. Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. This production of Frozen KIDS is sure to prove that “some people are worth melting for.”

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org