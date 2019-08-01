Disney's Newsies at Lexington Opera House

Disney's NEWSIES is a heroic story, based on the 1899 Newsboys Strike in New York City. You'll remember songs and scenes from the classic 1992 film like "King of New York" and "Seize The Day." But this version, adapted for Broadway in 2012 has even more heart-warming and high-stepping moments. Fun for the whole family, Newsies celebrates what it takes to stand up for the underdog and fight for what's right. The LEX Artistic Director, Lyndy Franklin Smith, directs, with new choreography created by nationally known choreographer Mara Newbery Greer (The Music Man at The LEX.) The LEX Resident Music Director, Brock Terry will once again music direct and conduct the full, live pit orchestra.

The LEXington Theatre Company combines "Today's Broadway Stars and Tomorrow's Broadway Hopefuls" to create fantastic, first-rate theatre for Central Kentucky.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com