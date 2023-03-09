Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. at Market House Theatre

to

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. at Market House Theatre

 In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking. Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

Info

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-444-6828
to
Google Calendar - Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. at Market House Theatre - 2023-03-09 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. at Market House Theatre - 2023-03-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. at Market House Theatre - 2023-03-09 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. at Market House Theatre - 2023-03-09 20:00:00 ical