Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. at Market House Theatre

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking. Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org