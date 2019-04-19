Disney’s Aladdin JR at the Star Theatre

Disney’s Aladdin JR. is based on the 1992 Academy-Award®-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.

The story you know and love has been given the royal treatment! Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character. ​

Directed by Marisa Ramsey

Choreography by Cheryl Palonis Adams

​

Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Rated: G

Tickets: $13 all seats (tax included).

For more information call (270) 866-7827 or visit startheater.org