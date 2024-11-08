Disney’s Aladdin JR. at Woodford Theatre
Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Rated G
Disney’s Aladdin JR. is based on the 1992 Academy Award®-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.
Check website for showtimes.
For more information, please visit woodfordtheatre.com/production
