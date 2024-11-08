Disney’s Aladdin JR. at Woodford Theatre

to

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Disney’s Aladdin JR. at Woodford Theatre

Rated G

Disney’s Aladdin JR. is based on the 1992 Academy Award®-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.

Check website for showtimes.  

For more information, please visit woodfordtheatre.com/production 

Info

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance
859.873.0648
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Disney’s Aladdin JR. at Woodford Theatre - 2024-11-08 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney’s Aladdin JR. at Woodford Theatre - 2024-11-08 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney’s Aladdin JR. at Woodford Theatre - 2024-11-08 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney’s Aladdin JR. at Woodford Theatre - 2024-11-08 13:30:00 ical