Disney’s Newsies at the Kentucky Center REVISED

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Disney’s Newsies  at the Kentucky Center REVISED

On Wednesday, June 13, The Kentucky Center sustained considerable damage when a fire started within its arched ceiling above the lobby.  All staff and employees were immediately evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

We are working diligently with crews to clear the damage, eliminate water from the building, and to reopen as soon as possible.

UPDATE:

The Floyd Central Theatre Arts’ performances of Disney’s Newsies scheduled June 22-23 at The Kentucky Center have been moved to the Floyd Central Auditorium on Thursday, June 21 at 8pm, Friday, June 22 at 8pm and Saturday, June 23 at 2pm.  Tickets can be purchased at www.floydcentraltheatre.org or over the phone at (812) 542-2284.  The Floyd Central Box Office will be open from 9am-9pm daily. 

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
