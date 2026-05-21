Disney’s The Lion King at Kentucky Center

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 24 years, and during that time has welcomed over 28 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour.

In Louisville, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm and Sundays at 1 pm and 6:30 pm. There will also be 1 pm matinees on Thursday, November 12 and Wednesday, November 25. There will not be a performance on Thursday, November 26.

For more information, please call 502.584.7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/