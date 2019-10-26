Distiller's Dinner at the Carson Center

The 15th annual Carson Center Distiller's Dinner will feature Four Roses bourbons with Master Distiller Brent Elliott. The event takes place on stage in the beautiful Carson Center main theatre. Proceeds provide essential funding for the Carson Center, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit performing arts center. Reservations are required.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org