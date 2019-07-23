Diversity & Inclusion Event, part 3

Diversity & Inclusion Event

Join GLI, Presenting Sponsor Papa John’s and Program Partner UofL College of Business in the third of the three-part Diversity, Equity & inclusion Series. Hear from a panel discussion of Papa John’s leaders who will discuss the company’s existing efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion and how these efforts will be reflected throughout the company. Panelists include C-suite leaders within the company as well as their Multi-Cultural Agency of Record.

Registration: $15.00

Panelists:

Marvin Boakye - Papa John’s, Chief People Officer

Leah Schultz – Papa John’s, Director, Social & Customer Engagement

Shane Hutchins - Papa John’s, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Victoria Russell – Papa John’s, Chief of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Stacey Wade – Nimbus, Chief Executive Officer (Papa John’s multicultural agency of record)

For more information visit greaterlouisville.com