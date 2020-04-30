Dixie Swim Club at Washington Opera House

to Google Calendar - Dixie Swim Club at Washington Opera House - 2020-04-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dixie Swim Club at Washington Opera House - 2020-04-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dixie Swim Club at Washington Opera House - 2020-04-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dixie Swim Club at Washington Opera House - 2020-04-30 00:00:00

Washington Opera House 116 West Second Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

Dixie Swim Club at Washington Opera House

Take in the Spring Production, The Dixie Swim Club, by the Maysville Players at the Washington Opera House in downtown Maysville, KY. Thursday 7pm, Friday-Saturday 8pm and Sunday 2pm.

For more information call (606) 564-3666 or visit maysvilleplayers.net

Info

Washington Opera House 116 West Second Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056 View Map
Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dixie Swim Club at Washington Opera House - 2020-04-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dixie Swim Club at Washington Opera House - 2020-04-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dixie Swim Club at Washington Opera House - 2020-04-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dixie Swim Club at Washington Opera House - 2020-04-30 00:00:00