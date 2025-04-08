Dog Man The Musical at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

TheaterWorksUSA’s Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious production based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/

Kids & Family
