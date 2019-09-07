× Expand Chelsea Burrus Puppy waiting to make a big splash!

Doggie Paddle at Woodland Park

Register today for Lexington's largest pool party just for dogs! Doggie Paddle, co-sponsored by Feeders Supply, will be held on Saturday, September 7th at the Woodland Aquatic Center in Woodland Park. Enjoy pet-related vendors and games; shop our LHS merchandise; and mingle with fellow animal lovers! Join us for a splashin' good time for you and your pup while supporting the animals at your Lexington Humane Society!

Please note: Doggie Paddle 2019 will be held rain or shine. We are unable to offer refunds for this event. One person per two dogs required. Registration includes two human entries per dog. Any additional human attendee is $5 per person. Responsible pet owners only, please. Dogs must be up-to-date on vaccinations, per your veterinarian’s recommendation, and city license (if applicable). Proof of rabies vaccination is required upon check-in. Vaccination certificate or tags will suffice. For their safety, puppies under 4 months of age are not permitted at Doggie Paddle, and no retractable leashes will be permitted at the event.

For more information call (859) 233-0044 ex 252 or visit Adoptlove.net