Doll Show "From Porcelain to Barbie" at Gaines Tavern

to

Gaines Tavern History Center/ Abner Gaines House 150 Old Nicholson Road , Walton, Kentucky 41094

Doll Show  "From Porcelain to Barbie" at Gaines Tavern

Doll Collections, Tours of Historical Home. House built in 1814.

Adults $5 Children $2

For more information call (859) 750-9282 or visit https://cityofwalton.org

Info

Gaines Tavern History Center/ Abner Gaines House 150 Old Nicholson Road , Walton, Kentucky 41094
History, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Doll Show "From Porcelain to Barbie" at Gaines Tavern - 2025-08-10 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Doll Show "From Porcelain to Barbie" at Gaines Tavern - 2025-08-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Doll Show "From Porcelain to Barbie" at Gaines Tavern - 2025-08-10 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Doll Show "From Porcelain to Barbie" at Gaines Tavern - 2025-08-10 14:00:00 ical