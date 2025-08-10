Doll Show "From Porcelain to Barbie" at Gaines Tavern
Gaines Tavern History Center/ Abner Gaines House 150 Old Nicholson Road , Walton, Kentucky 41094
Paula Jolley
Doll Collections, Tours of Historical Home. House built in 1814.
Adults $5 Children $2
For more information call (859) 750-9282 or visit https://cityofwalton.org
History, Kids & Family