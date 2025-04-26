× Expand Old Mulkey, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Dolly Day Flyer

Dolly Day at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site

The park is excited to join the Wm. B. Harlan Memorial Library in hosting this event focused on the one and only…Dolly Parton! Activities range from an Open Mic session where you can share an original poem or song to guitar pickin’ and a discussion of our favorite Dolly books! There will also be Dolly related activities and fun throughout the event!

Supporters of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will hold a bake sale during the event.

For more information call 2704878481 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/