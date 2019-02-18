Don Krekel Orchestra at The Caravan

For over half a century the 17-Piece Don Krekel Orchestra has entertained audiences with selections from "The Great American Songbook" as well as your favorite Big Band Jazz Classics!

Join us for what promises to be a memorable evening of great music with the very best musicians in town.

Upcoming Dates:

Monday, February 18 2019

Monday, March 18 2019

Monday, April 15 2019

Monday, May 20 2019

Monday, June 17 2019

Monday, July 15 2019

Monday, August 19 2019

For more information call (502) 459-0022 or visit thecaravan2017.com/