Don Krekel Orchestra at The Caravan
For over half a century the 17-Piece Don Krekel Orchestra has entertained audiences with selections from "The Great American Songbook" as well as your favorite Big Band Jazz Classics!
Join us for what promises to be a memorable evening of great music with the very best musicians in town.
Upcoming Dates:
- Monday, February 18 2019
- Monday, March 18 2019
- Monday, April 15 2019
- Monday, May 20 2019
- Monday, June 17 2019
- Monday, July 15 2019
- Monday, August 19 2019
For more information call (502) 459-0022 or visit thecaravan2017.com/