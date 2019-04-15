Don Krekel Orchestra at The Caravan

For over half a century the 17-Piece Don Krekel Orchestra has entertained audiences with selections from "The Great American Songbook" as well as your favorite Big Band Jazz Classics!

Join us for what promises to be a memorable evening of great music with the very best musicians in town.

Upcoming Dates:

Monday, April 15 2019

Monday, May 20 2019

Monday, June 17 2019

Monday, July 15 2019

Monday, August 19 2019

For more information call (502) 459-0022 or visit thecaravan2017.com/