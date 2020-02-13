Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical

Whatever you do, don't let The Pigeon star in his own musical production! Because it's not easy being The Pigeon - you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org