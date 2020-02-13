Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical
Whatever you do, don't let The Pigeon star in his own musical production! Because it's not easy being The Pigeon - you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something.
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org
Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance